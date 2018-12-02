

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Monday scheduled to see results from a raft of data, headlining a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for building approvals, November data for TD Securities' inflation forecast, ANZ job ads and the RBA's commodity index - plus Q3 numbers for company operating profits.



In September, building approvals were up 3.3 percent on month and down 14.1 percent on year. In October, the inflation forecast called for a 1.0 percent monthly increase and a 1.9 percent yearly gain.



Job ads were down 0.2 percent in October, while the RBA's commodity price index surged an annual 13.1 percent to a score of 121.7. In Q2, company profits added 2.0 percent and inventories were up 0.6 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q3 data for terms of trade; in the three months prior, terms of trade were up 0.6 percent on quarter.



Indonesia will provide November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 0.28 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up 2.9 percent on year.



Japan will release Q3 data for capital spending and company profits. In the second quarter, capex was up 12.8 percent, while capex excluding software was up 14.0 percent. Company sales gained 5.1 percent and company profits spiked 17.9 percent.



South Korea will provide November figures for inflation; in October, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.0 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.1 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.



Thailand will release November data for consumer and producer prices. In October, overall inflation was up 0.06 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year. Core CPI added 0.04 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year. Producer prices picked up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



China will see November results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting the score will hold steady at 50.1.



A number of other regional countries will see November results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



