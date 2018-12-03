

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.



That's down from 52.9 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders rose at the weakest rate in more than two years, while production growth moderated.



Business confidence dropped for the sixth straight month.



