

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the online music entertainment business of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY.PK) has revived plans for an initial public offering or IPO in the U.S.



Tencent Music is seeking to raise between $1.07 billion and $1.23 billion in the offering. The company had previously planned to launch its offering in mid-October, but reportedly delayed its decision due to global stock market sell-off in the past few months.



In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the China-based streaming music company said it is offering 82 million American Depositary Shares or ADSs, representing 164 million Class A ordinary shares, to the public.



The company is offering 41.03 million ADS, while its selling shareholders are offering 40.97 million ADS. Each ADS represents two of the company's Class A ordinary shares.



Tencent Music said it will sell an additional 12.30 million ADSs if an over-allotment option is exercised.



The company expects the IPO to price between $13 and $15 a share, with the ADSs approved to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'TME'.



Immediately after the IPO, the company will have 84.28 million ADS outstanding and 3.27 billion ordinary shares outstanding. Tencent Music's controlling shareholder, Tencent Holdings Ltd. has agreed to buy Class A ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to $32 million at the IPO price.



Tencent Music is China's largest music-streaming company. The company noted that its QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing apps are the top four music mobile apps in China by mobile monthly active users of MAUs in the third quarter of 2018.



Tencent Music counted 880 million MAUs in the third quarter of 2018, combining the music service and social entertainment platform. That's up from 823 million monthly users in the same period of 2017.



For the nine months ended September 2018, the company's net profit rose to RMB2.71 billion, or $394 million, from RMB785 million in the year-ago period. Total revenues for the period grew to RMB13.58 billion, or $1.98 billion, from RMB7.40 billion in the prior-year period.



