

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) have pulled back off their highs of the session but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Monday. After reaching its best intraday level in well over a month, Caterpillar is currently up by 2.6 percent.



Caterpillar gapped open sharply higher after Back of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on the heavy equipment maker's stock to Buy from Neutral.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch said macroeconomic risks have receded due to recent less hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the weekend trade agreement between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



