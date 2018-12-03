

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see Q3 figures for current account., with forecasts suggesting a deficit of A$10.2 billion following the A$13.5 billion shortfall in the three months prior. Net export of GDP is pegged at 0.3, up from 0.1 in Q2.



Japan will see November numbers for monetary base; in October, the base was up 5.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX