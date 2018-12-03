sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,53 Euro		+0,94
+2,88 %
WKN: 877381 ISIN: US1727551004 Ticker-Symbol: CRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,969
32,453
22:57
33,84
34,37
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIRRUS LOGIC INC
CIRRUS LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIRRUS LOGIC INC33,53+2,88 %