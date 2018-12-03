

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) slipped 6% on Monday's extended session after the company lowered its revenue outlook for the third quarter due to 'recent weaknesses in the smartphone market.'



The company now expects third-quarter revenues of $300 million and $340 million, down from previous forecast of $360 million and $400 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenues of $368.34 million.



The company expects gross margin is expected to be between 49 and 51% and combined R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $118 million and $124 million.



CRUS closed Monday's trading at $38.67, up $1.23 or 3.29%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $2.32 or 6.00% in the after-hours trade.



