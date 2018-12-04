

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON, CRON.TO) confirmed that it is engaged in discussions concerning a potential investment by Altria Group Inc. (MO) in Cronos Group.



Cronos noted that no agreement has been reached with respect to any such transaction and there can be no assurance such discussions will lead to an investment or other transaction involving the companies.



CRON closed Monday regular trading at $10.17, up $1.02 or 11.15 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.95 or 9.34 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX