

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year, moderating from 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see November results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in October, the index score was 51.1.



New Zealand will provide Q3 data for volume of all building and also see November numbers for commodity prices from ANZ. The value of building is expected to add 2.3 percent on quarter after gaining 0.8 percent in A2. Commodity prices fell 2.4 percent in October.



China will see November numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in October, their scores were 50.8 and 50.5, respectively.



Japan will provide November figures for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in October, their scores were 52.4 and 52.5, respectively.



Malaysia will release October data for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth 67.8 billion ringgit and exports were at 83.0 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 15.3 billion ringgit.



The Philippines will provide Q3 unemployment data and November inflation numbers. In Q2, the jobless rate was 5.4 percent with a participation rate of 60.1 percent. In October, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see November results for their private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in October, their scores were 48.6 and 53.6, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday in observance of the birthday of the late King Bhumibol and will re-open on Thursday.



