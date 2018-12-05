

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group (AIG) Tuesday said it has appointed Mark Lyons as Chief Financial Officer.



Lyons succeeds Sid Sankaran, who will remain at AIG in an advisory capacity through the year-end reporting process for fiscal year 2018.



Lyons will serve on the AIG Executive Leadership Team and will report directly to Brian Duperreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG. Lyons will remain Chief Actuary, General Insurance, until a successor is named.



'Since his arrival at AIG, Mark has made an immediate and positive impact on our company. With his proven track record as a public company CFO and his deep actuarial expertise, we are confident that he will further strengthen our financial processes and forecasting capabilities, as well as build on the progress we have made to restore AIG's position as a growing, profitable leader in the insurance industry,' Duperreault said.



'Since joining AIG this past summer, I have spent considerable time understanding the breadth and depth of our General Insurance business and continue to be highly optimistic regarding AIG's strong path ahead. I look forward to working closely with Brian, the senior executive team and the Finance organization to further enhance our financial operations, including our planning and analysis capabilities,' Lyons said.



