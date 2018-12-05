

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a fractionally slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 52.3.



That's down from 52.4 in October, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, business activity continued to grow at a solid rate as demand conditions remained supportive. Confidence strengthened to a 10-month peak.



Also, the composite index eased to 52.4 in November from 52.5 in October.



