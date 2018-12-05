

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) and the US-based research and development company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced a joint venture to develop and later market a Hyperloop transport system for shipping containers. Initially, the construction of a transfer station for testing purposes at a HHLA terminal in Hamburg and the development of a transport capsule for standard shipping containers are planned.



Behind the concept of the Hyperloop is the idea of transporting people and goods at high speed through a tube. A test track for transporting people and goods is currently under construction in Toulouse, France.



