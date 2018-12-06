

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux (ELUXY.PK) announced the company has been fined by The French Competition Authority, or FCA related to an alleged breach of antitrust rules in France by Electrolux and other appliance manufacturers during 2006 to 2009. The company noted that the fine of 48 million euros is below the provision of 54 million euros set by Electrolux and reported as a non-recurring item in the second quarter of 2018.



The FCA is also conducting another investigation affecting Electrolux. The company said it has not yet been informed of any conclusions regarding this investigation.



