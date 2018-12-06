

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) announced the company's Supervisory Board has appointed Sven Schneider, previously CFO of Linde AG, as the spokesman of the Executive Board. Schneider will also act as the company's labour relations director. He will take up his new position on the date on which Linde AG's obligations under the Hold Separate Order of the US Federal Trade Commission cease to apply.



Eduardo Menezes will be appointed to the Executive Board and will be responsible for the EMEA gases business. Bernd Eulitz, who is currently responsible for the EMEA gases business on Linde AG's Executive Board, will take over the Americas gases business and the Lincare business unit.



Aldo Belloni, Chairman of the Executive Board, will leave the Executive Board of Linde AG when the Hold Separate Order expires.



