

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $12.77 billion for the four weeks ended December 2, 2018, an increase of 9.8 percent from $11.63 billion last year. Total company comparable sales were up 9.2%, for the period. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange and ASC 606, were up 8.5%, for the period.



For the twelve-week first quarter ended November 25, 2018, the company reported net sales of $34.31 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent from $31.12 billion during the similar period last year. Total company comparable sales were up 8.8%, for the period. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange and ASC 606, were up 7.5%, for the period.



For the thirteen weeks ended December 2, 2018, the company reported net sales of $37.57 billion, an increase of 10.2 percent from $34.09 billion during the similar period last year. Total company comparable sales were up 8.7%, for the period. Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange and ASC 606, were up 7.5%, for the period.



