HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for November 2018 was 991, up 49 from the 942 counted in November 2017. The international offshore rig count for November 2018 was 206, up 23 from the 183 counted in November 2017.



The average U.S. rig count for November 2018 was 1,077, up 166 from the 911 counted in November 2017. The average Canadian rig count for November 2018 was 198, down 6 from the 204 counted in November 2017. The worldwide rig count for November 2018 was 2,266, up 209 from the 2,057 counted in November 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX