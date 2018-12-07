

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted $25 million from Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) fund to support projects at the Inland Port Greer (IPG) and the Port of Charleston.



Project Two of the Upstate Express Corridor Project would increase capacity at the IPG to ensure sufficient staging, container lift and storage space for manufacturers and freight shippers.



The project also extends Norfolk Southern's Carlisle Passing Siding to accommodate longer trains travelling between the IPG and the Port of Charleston.



Announcing the key funding, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) noted these service improvements would advance the region's manufacturing industry by increasing shipping capacity and efficiency.



This investment will pay dividends for American manufacturing in the years to come,' according to Graham.



Scott thanked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and her Department for approving the application, which, according to him, is 'one that is such an essential part of the Palmetto State's economy.'



