

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in the month of November for the first time in four months, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Inflation fell to 3.4 percent in November from 4.4 percent in October, which was the highest since early 2012. In September, inflation was 3.7 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by electricity, gas and other fuels which contributed nearly one third of the total increase, the agency said. Electricity prices surged 16.9 percent.



Among components, the biggest increase was in housing that logged an 8.6 percent increase. In communication, prices declined 4.6 percent.



In November, consumer price index dropped 0.5 percent from the previous month, entirely erasing the similar size gain seen in October.



