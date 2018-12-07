

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said that David Cunningham, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express, will retire effective December 31, 2018.



Raj Subramaniam, currently executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, will succeed Cunningham effective January 1, 2019.



Brie Carere, a more than 17-year FedEx veteran, will succeed Subramaniam as executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation.



Subramaniam has been with FedEx for more than 27 years and has held various executive level positions in several of our operating companies and international regions. He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong, where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.



Subramaniam then took over as president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the U.S. as senior vice president of international marketing. He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.



