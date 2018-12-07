

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing output increased in October, after a slump in the previous month, figures from the Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output grew 1.7 percent month-on-month following a 0.7 percent decline in September.



The overall industrial output rose 2.3 percent in October after a 2 percent decline.



Production of food, beverage and tobacco registered a 3.1 percent rise. In contrast, textile, wearing apparel and leather declined 3.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the manufacturing output rose 3.4 percent and industrial production increased 4.5 percent in October. In September, manufacturing output rose 1.1 percent and industrial production grew 4.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX