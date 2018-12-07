

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A consortium led by China's Anta Sports Products Ltd. has offered to acquire Finland's Amer Sports Corporation in a deal that values the company at 4.6 billion euros.



The consortium, which includes Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and the Canadian billionaire founder of athletic-apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc Chip Wilson, has offered 40.00 euros per share in cash for Amer Sports.



The offer price represents a premium of 39 percent compared to the closing price of Amer Sports shares on September 10, 2018.



After the completion of the Tender Offer, the Investor Consortium plans for Amer Sports to be operated independently from ANTA Sports, with a separate Board of Directors. The Investor Consortium has invited Mr. Heikki Takala (President and CEO of Amer Sports) and his key executives to continue leading the business.



The Investor Consortium currently expects to retain Amer Sports' corporate head office in Helsinki after the completion of the Tender Offer.



The Board of Directors of Amer Sports has decided to unanimously recommend that Amer Sports' shareholders accept the Tender Offer.



