

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump intends to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, according to numerous media reports.



Trump's potential nomination of Nauert, which was first reported by Bloomberg News, is likely to draw criticism due to her lack of foreign policy experience.



Nauert, a former Fox News host, joined the Trump administration as State Department spokeswoman in April of 2017 and briefly served as acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.



If nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, Nauert would replace current UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down from her post by the end of the year.



Following Haley's announcement of her resignation, Trump indicated he would prefer to pick a woman as her successor.



The potential nomination of Nauert comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton have both reportedly called for the UN Ambassador to be downgraded from a Cabinet-level position.



Nauert's nomination to such a high-profile position would likely face intense scrutiny due to her lack of experience in the realm of international diplomacy.



The State Department spokeswoman drew considerable criticism earlier this year for citing the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day as an example of the U.S.' strong relationship with Germany.



