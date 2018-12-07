sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,02 Euro		-4,19
-24,35 %
WKN: 903615 ISIN: US9111631035 Ticker-Symbol: UN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,297
13,423
21:28
13,25
13,48
21:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC13,02-24,35 %