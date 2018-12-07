

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday showed a substantial increase in U.S. consumer credit in the month of October.



The report said consumer credit spiked by $25.4 billion in October after climbing by an upwardly revised $11.6 billion in September.



Economists had expected consumer credit to jump by $17.0 billion compared to the $10.9 billion increase originally reported for the previous month.



The Fed said non-revolving credit such as student loans and car loans surged up by $16.2 billion in October after advancing by $11.9 billion in September.



Revolving credit, which largely reflects credit card debt, also rose by $9.2 billion in October after edging down by $0.3 billion in September.



Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer credit in October was up by 7.7 percent, as revolving and non-revolving credit increased by 10.7 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX