

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced data from subgroup analyses of the three pivotal Phase III MONALEESA trials showing that Kisqali or ribociclib plus endocrine therapy extended progression-free survival or PFS compared to endocrine therapy alone, regardless of the presence of visceral metastases in pre-, peri- and postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative or HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.



In patients with visceral metastases, Kisqali plus endocrine therapy extended median PFS by 11.5 months in MONALEESA-2 (24.9 months vs 13.4 months) and 13.4 months in MONALEESA-7 (23.8 months vs 10.4 months) compared to endocrine therapy alone. Median PFS for patients with visceral metastases in the MONALEESA-3 trial still has not been reached compared to 16.5 months median PFS in patients receiving endocrine therapy alone.



Kisqali plus endocrine therapy demonstrated consistent efficacy across the MONALEESA trials in patients with and without visceral metastases. In patients with visceral metastases and measurable disease, the overall response rate (ORR) in patients who received Kisqali plus endocrine therapy compared to endocrine therapy alone was 53% vs 40% (MONALEESA-2), 50% vs 38% (MONALEESA-7) and 48% vs 31% (MONALEESA-3). Patients without visceral disease showed an ORR of 59% vs 35%, 52% vs 32% and 49% vs 39% in the respective MONALEEA-2, MONALEESA-7 and MONALEESA-3 trial.



Adverse events for patients with visceral metastases were consistent with those observed in the overall study populations and generally manageable through dose interruptions or reductions.



