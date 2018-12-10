

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recommended a new regulatory body be set up to monitor Facebook Inc and Google and their dominance of the online advertising and news markets.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC released preliminary report into Google, Facebook and Australian news and advertising.



The ACCC said it has reached the view that Google has substantial market power in online search, search advertising and news referral, and Facebook has substantial market power in markets for social media, display advertising and online news referral.



The report outlines the ACCC's concerns regarding the market power held by these key platforms, including their impact on Australian businesses and, in particular, on the ability of media businesses to monetise their content. The report also outlines concerns regarding the extent to which consumers' data is collected and used to enable targeted advertising.



The ACCC noted that Google and Facebook are now the dominant gateways between news media businesses and audiences and this can reduce the brand value and recognition of media businesses. In addition traditional media businesses and in particular, traditional print media businesses, have lost advertising revenue to digital platforms. This has threatened the viability of business models of the print media and their ability to monetise journalism.



The report found that key digital platforms, Google and Facebook, had both the ability and incentive to favour related businesses or those businesses with which they may have an existing commercial relationship. The platforms' algorithms rank and display advertising and news content in a way that lacks transparency to advertisers and news organisations.



'The ACCC considers that the strong market position of digital platforms like Google and Facebook justifies a greater level of regulatory oversight,' ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.



The report makes preliminary recommendations aiming to address Google and Facebook's market power and promote increased consumer choice, including a proposal that would prevent Google's internet browser (Chrome) being installed as a default browser on mobile devices, computers and tables and Google's search engine being installed as a default search engine on internet browsers.



The ACCC also proposed that a new or existing regulatory authority be given the task of investigating, monitoring and reporting on how large digital platforms rank and display advertisements and news content. Other preliminary recommendations suggest ways to strengthen merger laws.



Additional preliminary recommendations deal with copyright, and take-down orders, and the review of existing, disparate media regulations.



'The inquiry has also uncovered some concerns that certain digital platforms have breached competition or consumer laws, and the ACCC is currently investigating five such allegations to determine if enforcement action is warranted,' Mr Sims said.



In December 2017 the Australian Government directed the ACCC to undertake a public inquiry into the impact of digital platforms on competition in media and advertising services markets, in particular in relation to the supply of news and journalistic content.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX