

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), opened up about his tumultuous year in a wide-ranging interview with CBS's '60 Minutes.'



Musk, told anchor Lesley Stahl that none of his tweets have been censored since he reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October.



His problematic Twitter messages in August -- about trying to take the company private -- caused months of chaos, and the agency sought to improve the governance of a board long criticized for being too closely aligned with its billionaire leader. 'I want to be clear. I do not respect the SEC,' Musk said, according to a transcript provided in advance by the network.



Musk added that he's abiding by the SEC's terms because he respects the justice system. He also said that he handpicked Robyn Denholm as Tesla's new board chair, and that in addition to not wanting to be chairman again, he would prefer 'to have no titles at all.'



Musk said he may be willing to buy some of the five factories General Motors Co. plans to idle next year. He also asserted that he doesn't smoke pot, despite taking a hit of marijuana on a comedian's podcast that was live-streamed in September.



'I do not smoke pot,' Musk said. 'As anyone who watched that podcast could tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot, or anything. I don't know how to smoke anything, honestly.'



