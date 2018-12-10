

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Business Jets said it is launching the BBJ 777X, a new Boeing Business Jet model that can fly more than half way around the world without stopping, farther than any business jet ever built.



The company noted that Customers can choose between two models: the BBJ 777-8 and BBJ 777-9. The BBJ 777-8 offers the longest range of 11,645 nautical miles (21,570 km) and a spacious 3,256 sq. ft. (302.5 sq m) cabin.



The BBJ 777-9 provides an even larger cabin measuring 3,689 sq. ft. (342.7 sq m), while still offering ultra-long range of 11,000 nautical miles (20,370 km). This model opens up almost unlimited interior design options to ensure ultimate comfort for long distance travel, the company noted.



The company stated that the strength of the BBJ fleet of airplanes was highlighted at the air show as Boeing announced it recently booked another order for its BBJ MAX family. The order from an unidentified customer brings total orders for the BBJ MAX to 21.



Based on Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX airplane, the BBJ MAX offers more than three times the cabin space as most of its competitors, a lower cabin altitude, and the ability to fly 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km).



