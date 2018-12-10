

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced that Daniel O'Day, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, will be stepping down from his role as of 31 December 2018. William Anderson, currently CEO of Genentech, will be appointed CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals effective 1 January 2019.



Bill Anderson joined Roche in 2006 leading the Immunology Business Unit in Genentech and then took responsibility for Oncology Sales and Marketing. In 2013, he was appointed Head of Global Product Strategy based in Basel before assuming his current role as CEO of Genentech in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX