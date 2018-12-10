

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) and Nutrisystem, Inc. (NTRI) announced a definitive agreement under which Tivity Health will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Nutrisystem for a combination of cash and stock. Nutrisystem shareholders will receive $38.75 per share in cash and 0.2141 Tivity Health shares for each share of Nutrisystem common stock. The transaction values Nutrisystem at an enterprise value of $1.3 billion and an equity value of $1.4 billion, or approximately $47.00 per share. Upon closing, Tivity Health shareholders are expected to own approximately 87% of the pro forma company on a fully diluted basis.



Upon closing of the deal, Dawn Zier will become President and Chief Operating Officer of Tivity Health. She will be responsible for Tivity Health's nutrition and fitness divisions and will join the company's Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX