

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - standing at 1,010.5 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent and down from 2.7 percent in October.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.1 percent to 1,342.0 trillion yen - also below forecasts for a gain of 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.



The L money stock was up 1.8 percent on year to 1,788.5 trillion yen, down from the 2.1 percent increase a month earlier.



