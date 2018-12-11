

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta said that it is updating its service and support animal policy, effective December 18. The enhancements introduce a ban on service and support animals under four months of age regardless of flight length as well as a ban on emotional support animals on flights longer than eight hours.



'We will continue to review and enhance our policies and procedures as health and safety are core values at Delta,' said John Laughter, Senior Vice President - Corporate Safety, Security and Compliance. 'These updates support Delta's commitment to safety and also protect the rights of customers with documented needs - such as veterans with disabilities - to travel with trained service and support animals.'



Delta noted that its updated policy follows an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service and support animals 2016-2017, including urination/defecation, biting and even a widely reported attack by a 70-pound dog.



As a result of the policy changes, customers ticketed on or after December 18 will no longer be permitted to originate travel with emotional support animals on flights longer than eight hours and will no longer be permitted to originate travel with service and support animals under four months of age regardless of flight length. Customers with tickets purchased prior to December 18, who have already requested to travel with an emotional support animal will be allowed to travel as originally ticketed.



Regardless of booking date, emotional support animals will not be accepted on flights longer than eight hours on or after February 1. Additionally, service and support animals under four months of age will not be accepted on flights of any length on or after February 1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX