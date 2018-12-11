

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (YAMHF.PK) said Tuesday that it has formulated its long-term vision until 2030, and a new Medium-term Management Plan for the three-year period starting in 2019.



For its long-term vision, Yamaha Motor said it has created the slogan 'ART for Human Possibilities' and devised a growth strategy heading for 2030.



For increasingly diversifying people's values and the environment around societies, the company will implement its growth strategies, while promoting solutions to social issues based on its own historical values.



Yamaha Motor said that while maintaining the earning power from its existing businesses, its new medium-term management plan will allocate resources to strategic growth areas such as new business, and also work toward achieving consolidated net sales of 2 trillion yen and consolidated operating income of 180 billion yen.



