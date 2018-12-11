

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) announced it has successfully extended syndicated bank loan (in place since March 2016) until at least November 2023. The volume has been increased to 910 million euros, and consists of an amortizing loan of 610 million euros due upon final maturity and also a revolving credit facility of 300 million euros which has not yet been drawn down.



freenet AG said it has also successfully placed a promissory note, due upon final maturity, with 4 tranches for a total of 100 million euros.



The company said the funds will be used to repay ahead of schedule the bridge financing of 277 million euros which has been in place since July 2018 and which is due upon final maturity in January 2020.



