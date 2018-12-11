

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-Sino trade talks and awaited fresh developments on the Brexit front after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a critical parliamentary vote on the divorce deal.



The benchmark DAX was up 94 points or 0.88 percent at 10,716 in opening deals after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.



Daimler rose 0.8 percent. The luxury carmaker said it would buy battery cells worth more than 20 billion euros by 2030 as part of efforts to push forward with the transformation into the electric future of the company.



Freenet rose half a percent. The company announced that it has successfully extended syndicated bank loan (in place since March 2016) until at least November 2023.



Copper producer Aurubis jumped 2.5 percent after unveiling its financial results for fiscal year 2017/18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX