

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) announced its earnings guidance for 2019 and affirmed its earnings guidance range for 2018.



American Water estimates its 2019 earnings to be in the range of $3.54 to $3.64 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.55 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company affirmed its 2018 narrowed earnings guidance GAAP range of $3.19 - $3.24 per share, which includes a gain on sale of the majority of the contracts in the Contract Services Group, the Keystone Clearwater Solutions impairment charge, and the benefit from an insurance settlement related to the impact of Freedom Industries chemical spill. Excluding these items, the company's 2018 adjusted earnings guidance range is $3.27 - $3.32 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.30 per share.



The company maintained five year adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate in the top half of the 7 to 10 percent range anchored off 2017 adjusted earnings per share.



It will investing $8.0 billion - $8.6 billion predominantly for regulated infrastructure investment over the next five years.



