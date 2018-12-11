

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - It is a lean day as far as Economic announcements are concerned. Producer Price Index for November is expected to be unchanged from the previous month.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly higher on Tuesday.



Asian shared finished higher, while European shares are trading on a positive note.



Investors are looking for Indo-China trade relations and the political developments in the U.K.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 239.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 24.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 78.00 points.



The major U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, although the Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, climbing 51.27 points or 0.7 percent to 7,020.52. The Dow inched up 34.31 points or 0.1 percent to 24,423.26 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.64 points or 0.2 percent to 2,637.72.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for no change from the prior month increase of 0.6 percent.



Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the previous week was up 7.0 percent.



Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares closed higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 9.51 points or 0.37 percent to 2,594.09 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up marginally to end at 25,771.67.



Japanese shares fell modestly to close near their lowest level since March. The Nikkei average dropped 71.48 points or 0.34 percent to 21,148.02. The broader Topix index closed 0.91 percent lower at 1,575.31, the lowest closing level since May 2017.



Australian markets rebounded from a near two-year low to end modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up 23.40 points or 0.42 percent at 5,575.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose by 23.70 points or 0.42 percent to 5,651.20. House prices in Australia dropped 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2018.



European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 of France is climbing 93.09 points or 1.96 percent. DAX of Germany is surging 205.19 points or 1.93 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 103.01 points or 1.55 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 156.98 points or 1.84 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 1.76 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX