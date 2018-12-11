

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) announced the appointment of Tomas Lauko as Regional Chief Operating Officer for Northern & Central Europe, effective 2 January 2019.



Tomas Lauko, most recently Global Client Leader with Publicis Media, will report directly to Jarek Ziebinski, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe Northern & Central Europe.



Based in Warsaw, Tomas will be respaonsible for driving the implementation of the Power of One model across Publicis Groupe's operations in Northern & Central Europe and lead initiatives focused on accelerating innovation and digital transformation of company's operating model to better serve diversified needs of today's marketers.



