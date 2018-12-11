

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just hours before a meeting with top Democratic leaders, President Donald Trump attacked the party as weak on border security in a series of posts to Twitter on Tuesday.



Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of wanting 'open borders' and opposing border security for 'strictly political reasons.'



'Ice, Border Patrol and our Military have done a FANTASTIC job of securing our Southern Border. A Great Wall would be, however, a far easier & less expensive solution,' Trump tweeted. 'We have already built large new sections & fully renovated others, making them like new.'



'The Democrats, however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security,' he added. 'They want Open Borders for anyone to come in. This brings large scale crime and disease. Our Southern Border is now Secure and will remain that way.'



The tweets came ahead of an Oval Office meeting between Trump and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.



Trump had been due to meet with Pelosi and Schumer last Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed due to the death of former President George H.W. Bush.



The president and the Democratic leaders will attempt to negotiate an agreement on funding for the controversial border wall ahead of a looming shutdown of several key government agencies.



Trump wants $5 billion allocated for the wall, while Schumer is said to be sticking to $1.6 billion in border security funding and Pelosi does not want to provide any money for the wall.



Despite his attacks on Democrats, Trump said he is looking forward to the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer.



'In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so,' Trump tweeted. 'Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built.'



'People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built,' he added. 'If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!'



In a joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer argued Republicans would be to blame for a partial government shutdown over border wall funding.



'Republicans still control the House, the Senate, and the White House, and they have the power to keep government open,' Pelosi and Schumer said. 'Our country cannot afford a Trump Shutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty.'



They added, 'This holiday season, the president knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House and Senate, and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement.'



Last week, members of Congress approved a short-term spending bill, with the deadline to reach a long-term agreement pushed to December 21st from December 7th.



Most of the government was funded in a spending package passed ahead of the midterm elections, although key agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Interior Department would be affected by a potential shutdown.



Trump has previously suggested there could be a government shutdown over the issue of funding for the wall, which he insisted throughout his presidential campaign would be paid for by Mexico.



