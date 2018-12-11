

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have moved notably lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, sliding by 1.7 percent. Pfizer is pulling back further of the eighteen-year closing high set last Friday.



The drop by Pfizer comes after J.P. Morgan downgraded its rating on the drug giant's stock to Neutral from Overweight amid valuation concerns.



'We clearly have seen a positive shift in Pfizer's narrative, which is now focused on the re-acceleration of the company's top and bottom line growth beyond 2020,' said J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott.



He added, 'However, with the company now trading in line with peers and the broader market, we see this improved core story as better reflected in valuation.'



