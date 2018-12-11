

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, attracting below average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.748 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



Last month, the Treasury sold $37 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.983 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $24 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



