

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for its tertiary industry index and core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The tertiary industry index is expected to add 0.8 percent on month after sliding 1.1 percent in September. Core machine orders are tipped to climb 9.7 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year after tumbling 18.3 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year in September.



Japan also will see November figures for producer prices, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.1 percent on month and an increase or 2.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.9 percent yearly gain in October.



Australia will see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in November, the index jumped 2.8 percent to a score of 104.3.



Malaysia will release October numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.6 percent following the 2.3 percent gain in September.



Singapore will provide October data for retail sales; in September, sales were down 0.4 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year.



