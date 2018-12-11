

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Tuesday issued a guidance for the full year 2019. The company expects earnings to be between $2.25 and $2.75 per share and sales of $3.25 to $3.45 billion



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.65 per share and revenues of $2.96 billion for 2019.



Solar power systems' sales expected to comprise about 55% to 60% of the total net sales and third party module sales the remainder.



The 2019 ending net cash balance is projected in the range of $1.6 to $1.8 billion, with the expected decrease from the end of 2018 primarily associated with the continuing investment in new Series 6 capacity.



