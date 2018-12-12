

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.3 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in October.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.3 percent - again shy of forecasts for 2.4 percent and down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices added 0.9 percent on month and jumped 9.5 percent on year.



