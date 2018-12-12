

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. is planning to sell its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) early next year as shares in chipmaker continue to slide, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The Japanese investor could make about $3 billion in profit from the trade, the report stated.



No final decision has been made and SoftBank may opt to keep its stake or sell only part of it, the report added.



Representatives for SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment.



