

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. or PG&E (PCG) said it has submitted its supplemental report to the California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC about two incidents on its electric system near the Camp Fire. PG&E is also releasing the report publicly.



PG&E submitted two Electric Incident Reports or EIR to the CPUC; one on November 8 and one on November 16. PG&E publicly released a letter to the CPUC supplementing those reports. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



The causes may not be fully understood until additional information is available, including information that can only be obtained through examination and testing of the equipment retained by CAL FIRE. PG&E is cooperating with CAL FIRE.



The company reiterated, 'The loss of life, homes and businesses in the Camp Fire is truly devastating. Our focus continues to be on assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety, restoring electric and gas service where possible, and helping customers begin to recover and rebuild. Throughout our service area, we are committed to doing everything we can to further reduce the risk of wildfire.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX