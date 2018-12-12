

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced Tuesday a policy to reduce the overall use of antibiotics important to human health, which applies across 85% of its global beef supply chain.



According to the World Health Organization or WHO, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.



McDonald's said its new policy would help preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics for human and animal health in the future.



The company, in collaboration with suppliers and beef producers, is taking a strategic and phased approach to reduce the use.



The company said it is partnering with supplying beef producers in its top 10 beef sourcing markets to measure and understand current usage of antibiotics across a diverse, global supply chain. By the end of 2020, based on its understanding, the firm will establish reduction targets for medically important antibiotics for these markets.



Further, starting in 2022, the company said it will be reporting progress against antibiotic reduction targets across its top 10 beef sourcing markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX