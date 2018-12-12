

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air may scrap a $22 billion worth order for Boeing Co. jets over the US plane maker's response to a jetliner crash that killed 189 people in late October, Bloomberg reported.



Rusdi Kirana, the co-founder of Lion Air, in an interview with Bloomberg, expressed anger over what he regards as attempts by Boeing to deflect attention from recent design changes and blame the airline for the crash of a Boeing 737 Max. The airline faces scrutiny over its maintenance record and pilots' actions.



Kirana reportedly is examining the possibility of canceling remaining orders of Boeing jets from the next delivery.



He has also sent a letter to Boeing outlining his objections to the way the aircraft maker handled the fallout from the first fatal crash of a 737 Max jet, Kirana said.



He added, 'It was very cunning and very inappropriate, which I think is without any ethics. They did it to one of their biggest customers. They created an opinion that we did not maintain our aircraft properly.'



Despite the crash of the two-month-old aircraft, Kirana said the airline is sketching out plans to become one of the world's largest budget carriers. The ambition is to expand the budget carrier to an eventual fleet of 1,000 aircraft. He added that Lion Air may also list its Indonesian unit in 2019.



