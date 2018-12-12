

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd.(SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) said that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Aurora Diagnostics LLC, for US$540 million or A$750 million.



In addition, Sonic intends to offer a Share Purchase Plan to raise up to A$100 million by offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to purchase up to A$15,000 of Sonic shares.



The acquisition of Aurora is expected to be approximately 3% earnings per share accretive post Placement on a pro-forma fiscal year 2019 basis, before any expected revenue and cost synergies.



Sonic maintained 2019 earnings guidance as confirmed at the AGM held on 21 November 2018, excluding impact of Aurora acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX