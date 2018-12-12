

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd, on Wednesday issued a statement regarding its proposed merger with Asda Group Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart (WMT).



Both companies will lodge an application with the Competition Appeal Tribunal for a Judicial Review of the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA Phase Two investigation into their proposed merger.



This application requests a review of the timetable and process, reflecting both companies' view that the current timetable does not give the Parties or the CMA sufficient time to provide and consider all the evidence given the unprecedented scale and complexity of the case.



Sainsbury and Asda Group have engaged constructively with the CMA to date and have made repeated requests for additional time. Specifically, the companies has asked the CMA for an additional 11 working days over the Christmas period to respond to a large amount of material recently provided to them.



'We are confident in the merits of the deal and our ability to deliver the synergies. By bringing our two businesses together, we will invest further in range, quality and customer service, while lowering prices and reducing the cost of living for millions of UK households,' the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX