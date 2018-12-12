

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Indivior plc (INDV.L) said that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or CAFC has denied Dr. Reddy's Laboratories or DRL's motion to immediately issue the mandate following the CAFC's ruling vacating the preliminary injunction or PI.



The mandate is a formal filing by the CAFC that returns the case to the District Court for actions consistent with the CAFC's ruling. The CAFC also ordered that any petition for rehearing be submitted on or before December 20, 2018.



'We are pleased that the Court has denied DRL's motion to immediately issue the mandate,' said Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior. 'We will continue to vigorously pursue our infringement cases against DRL to protect our SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film patent portfolio.'



As a result of this ruling, the CAFC will not immediately issue the mandate, meaning that the PI will remain in place and DRL will remain enjoined from resuming their 'at-risk' launch in the U.S. market of its generic buprenorphine-naloxone sublingual film until after the mandate issues. Indivior will file a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc by December 20th, and the CAFC must rule on Indivior's petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc before the mandate can be issued.



